The body of a young man was dumped in a parking lot near Olympia Stadium off Perkins Road early Wednesday afternoon.
The coroner’s office was summoned to the area around BREC's Perkins Road Community Park after the body was left there about 12:50 p.m.
The body was described as that of a man age 18-20. There was identification on the body but a name has not been released. Police intend to release a description of a vehicle seen in the area.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz could not confirm details about the injuries.
Another 911 call came in around the same time about a reported shooting in the 3400 block of Casa Grande Drive, which is a subdivision off Big Bend Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive.
This story will be updated.