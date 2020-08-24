The Zachary man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death last week died from suicide Sunday afternoon after hanging himself inside his jail cell, officials said.

Brandon Phillips was arrested Wednesday morning after he stabbed his girlfriend during an argument at his Zachary house, according to police. He had a long record of prior domestic violence arrests and had been released on bond just weeks earlier after another incident involving the same victim.

Phillips, 36, hung himself with a torn blanket tied to a sprinkler head inside his cell, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a statement Monday morning. She said jail medical personnel had performed a mental health evaluation of Phillips and determined he was not suicidal shortly after he was booked.

But he refused to go into general population housing, which consists of large dorms with dozens of men living in the same space, rather than individual cells. Hicks said Phillips told deputies he wanted alternative housing because he might have enemies in his assigned general population unit, so he was given an individual cell instead.

Deputies perform checks of inmates in those cells every half hour, Hicks said. A corrections officer checked on Phillips at 3:36 p.m. Sunday, and he "appeared in good health." She said he was found hanging at 3:55 p.m. and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Phillips was already facing domestic violence charges in two separate pending cases — one from December and one from June — when he was arrested again Wednesday morning. He had spent several days in jail on the most recent charges but was released into a drug treatment program last month, court records show. The judge agreed to reduce his bond on the condition that Phillips enroll in treatment and sign a protective order promising no contact with the victim.

It appears that Phillips completed the drug treatment program a couple weeks ago, which allowed him to return home.

His death marks the second suicide inside the jail since January, when another man hung himself just two days after being booked. Before that, the most recent inmate suicides occurred in 2017. One of those deaths resulted in an ongoing lawsuit alleging insufficient psychiatric care.

The health care program inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison has been a source of contention among elected officials over the past several years. Local prisoner rights advocates have long cited an inmate death rate more than double the national average, calling for changes to jail medical care. Metro Council members publicly supported a decision from the mayor's office in February to solicit new contract proposals in hopes of improving care.