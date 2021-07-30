A toddler stranded in a North Boulevard apartment for several days after his mom died was rescued Friday morning and hospitalized for dehydration.
The mother's death was discovered only after an apartment maintenance worker heard an alarm blaring from her unit, officials said. After no one answered his knocks on the door, he went inside to see what was going on.
There, in a bedroom, the worker found the 2-year-old boy, who was severely thirsty and hungry, officials said. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.
Baton Rouge police said they don't suspect foul play because the corpse showed no signs of trauma or substance abuse.
But the coroner has yet to identify what caused the woman's death. And an odor emanating from her apartment unit suggested she died some time ago.
The maintenance worker's discovery prompted emergency crews to respond late Friday morning to the complex in the 1600 block of North Boulevard, where they found the woman dead in a bedroom and her child suffering from thirst, according to BRPD.
Police say the woman had likely died four or five days earlier.
She was 37 years old.
The coroner was summoned to retrieve her body, officials said, and an autopsy is underway.
Police say the woman and her son moved to Baton Rouge in December after being displaced from their home in Lake Charles, which was pummeled with two hurricanes last year and severe flooding in recent months.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said he was unsure whether the woman left behind any family in Baton Rouge besides her young son. But he said authorities were able to contact the boy's father in Texas.