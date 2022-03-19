Authorities on Saturday asked for the public's help finding a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Joor Road nearly a month ago and fled the scene.
The collision that killed 76-year-old Donald Schultz happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 23 at La. 946 (Joor Road) and Greenwell Street in unincorporated East Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said. Schultz was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Joor Road on his bicycle when a large vehicle driving south rammed into him.
Paramedics rushed Schultz to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
Troopers say evidence collected from the scene leads them to believe that the hit-and-run driver was in a Chevrolet, Tahoe or Suburban. The impact of the crash dislodged the passenger-side mirror, which troopers say they found on the scene.
State Police urges anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact Troop A at (225) 754-8500.