After a wildly violent Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Baton Rouge, three people were dead from gunshot wounds and at least six others were injured in five separate shootings across the parish Monday.

The spate of gun violence provided a sobering reminder that the record-breaking murder rate of 2021 — when the parish marked 149 killings — could continue unabated, at least during the beginning of 2022.

Since Jan. 1 alone, seven people have been murdered in Baton Rouge. All the victims died from gunshot wounds, and each of the cases occurred within city limits, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting guidelines.

The 2022 victims include three teenagers, the youngest just 14. None of the cases have been solved.

The violence on Monday started early, with medics responding to their first shooting call around 8:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel off Airline Highway, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. Police said the victim in that case was grazed by a bullet and expected to recover.

The hotel has been the scene of violence before: One person was shot there on Christmas morning.

Several hours later, around 1:20 p.m. Monday, another shooting unfolded on LaAnnie Drive near Florida Boulevard. Officials said three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including the suspected aggressor, a juvenile accused of attempted armed robbery.

The violence continued: Around 3:40 p.m., two teenagers were shot while standing outside a house on North 39th Street. The older victim, age 19, survived his injuries but Alonso Jefferson, 17, later died.

About an hour later, East Baton Rouge deputies responded a shooting in the Brownfields area off Plank Road and Comite Drive north of Baton Rouge. Officials said a father shot his son, who later died during surgery. The two were fighting because the son threatened to hurt himself and others while holding a knife, said agency spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. That shooting will likely be deemed justified.

The final shooting of the day unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at 1132 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Old South Baton Rouge. Two men shot at each other during an argument, and Idris Abdul Malek, 59, later died. The second man, who was shot in the torso and hospitalized for treatment, is expected to survive.

This post will be updated.