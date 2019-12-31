A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman who confronted an intruder Monday night.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives said Tuesday a 15-year-old male intruder shot and killed Angela Haymon at her home in the 16000 block of Morel Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

The 15-year-old is expected to be arrested on counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and the illegal use of a weapon. EBRSO said in a press release Tuesday night that the teenager's brother, a 16-year-old has also been arrested on counts of principal to armed robbery and principal to first degree murder.

Authorities have not detailed the role they believe the brother played in the attack.

Haymon is believed to have heard a noise under her carport and was shot when she went outside to investigate. Her husband, having heard the gunfire, armed himself and went outside where he confronted the intruder and shot the suspect.

The 15-year-old fled and sought help from a nearby residence, and was transported to hospital for treatment. He will be booked on the counts he faces once he's discharged, according to EBRSO.