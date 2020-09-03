The man accused of killing an unarmed panhandler outside Trader Joe's last month has been released from jail on $300,000 bond, exactly one week after he was arrested following significant public outcry about the shooting.

Jace Boyd, 24, had posted bond and was released as of Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

He was arrested last week in the death of Danny Buckley, 61, who was panhandling in the Trader Joe's parking lot when the two got into a confrontation. Boyd retrieved a gun from his car, pointed it at the unarmed Buckley and pulled the trigger — but the weapon initially misfired, according to a police report.

Boyd quickly reloaded and this time fired the fatal shot. Police said the victim was unarmed and out of reach at that moment, though he was approaching Boyd in the parking lot.

Trader Joe's parking lot shooter reloaded after misfire, killed unarmed panhandler, warrant says There was a fleeting moment when Danny Buckley still had a chance to survive: when the shooter's gun initially misfired.

The shooter contacted Baton Rouge police on the scene and identified himself, then admitted to killing Buckley during an interview with detectives later that night. However, he was not immediately arrested because he claimed self defense, according to police.

He was arrested a few days later after the mayor issued a statement calling for a thorough review of the case.

Attorneys for the family claim the shooting constitutes a hate crime.

Buckley was Black and Boyd is White. The attorneys questioned whether police would have handled the case differently if a young Black man shot an older White man in the same Perkins Road shopping center, which contains several other upscale retail stores and restaurants in addition to the Trader Joe's market.