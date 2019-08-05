A Baton Rouge man accused of twice assaulting a pregnant woman within two months was arrested Sunday, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Andrew Smith, 26, attacked the woman twice, once in February and once in March, according to the arrest reports. In the Feb. 6 attack outside the woman's workplace, Smith strangled her and dragged her to his car as he threatened to hit her.
He stopped only when a coworker said she would call the police, the arrest report says. At the time, the victim was seven-and-a-half weeks pregnant.
On March 12, Smith again assaulted the woman, who was then 37 weeks pregnant, at her apartment, the report says. When the woman opened her door, Smith grabbed her head and slammed it against the living room wall.
The woman hid in a closet to protect herself, the report says, but Smith opened the door and began to kick her repeatedly in the stomach, back shoulders and head.
While Smith was distracted by another person entering the apartment, the woman escaped. She suffered bruising to her back and shoulders. The fetal heartbeat of her unborn child was low when she reported to the hospital, the report says.
Police arrested Smith on Sunday after conducting a traffic stop and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on battery of a pregnant woman, simple kidnapping and other counts.
It's unclear from the reports whether the unborn child survived the attacks, although Smith was not booked on feticide.