Baton Rouge Police Department officers were on scene at Broadmoor United Methodist Church for the second night in a row Tuesday examining a suspicious package found onsite.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said officers were called out to the Mollylea Drive church around 10 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a suspicious package - the second such call in as many days.

BRPD and the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called out Monday night, roughly around the same time, for reports of a suspicious package that turned out to be a hoax.

Coppola said Tuesday night's package was also determined to be a hoax.

That same church was the subject of an arson and another suspicious fire last month, though nobody has been charged in relation to either incident.

The first fire, on April 1, totally engulfed a detached meeting room and the second two days later was in an office. No injuries were reported in either and the sanctuary wasn't damaged.

Coppola said Wednesday morning that all incidents are still under investigation, and it has not been determined whether the hoax packages and fires are connected.