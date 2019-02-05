The man initially arrested in the August traffic stop that escalated into an officer shooting filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday alleging that the police department violated his constitutional rights by recklessly endangering his life, falsifying information and illegally detaining him.

Raheem Howard, who was later released from jail because the case lacked evidence, alleges in the suit that the traffic-stop-turned-shooting by former officer Yuseff Hamadeh was a failure by the Baton Rouge Police Department to properly train, supervise and discipline officers — an outcome of policy and practice that protects dangerous cops instead of civilians.

"The conduct of Defendant Hamadeh was in willful, reckless, and callous disregard of Plaintiff’s rights under federal and state law," the lawsuit says. "All Defendants acted jointly and in concert and conspiracy to maliciously bring fabricated and false attempted first-degree murder charges against Mr. (Raheem) Howard."

The lawsuit was filed in U.S District Court in Baton Rouge on behalf of Howard, now 22, against the City of Baton Rouge, Hamadeh, Police Chief Murphy Paul and Hamadeh's supervisor, who oversaw the Street Crimes Unit, which focuses on proactive policing in high-crime areas.

Hamadeh was fired in October after telling investigators that 21-year-old Raheem Howard first shot at him following the Aug. 7 traffic stop, prompting the officer to return fire.

Howard was initially arrested on attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of a weapon, but the case against him was later dropped when District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there was no evidence to support Hamadeh's account of the shooting. Howard always contended he never had a gun or fired at the officer.

The Baton Rouge Police internal affairs investigation only found evidence that one shot was fired in the encounter, and it came from Hamadeh's gun. No other gun was recovered from the scene.

No body or dash camera video captured any of the encounter, because they were turned off at the time. No one was injured in the shooting.

"As a direct result of Officer Hamadeh’s lie that Mr. Howard had fired a weapon at an officer, a massive city-wide manhunt was initiated," the lawsuit says. "Mr. Howard was labeled by the authorities as 'armed and dangerous.' This pursuit and manhunt predicated upon Officer Hamadeh’s lie placed Mr. Howard in tremendous fear of great bodily injury or his death, as well as placed Mr. Howard’s life and safety in extreme jeopardy."

The lawsuit also mentions that Hamadeh also shot at another fleeing motorist about a year earlier, that time killing Jordan Frazier. Frazier's autopsy showed that he was shot three times —twice in the back — but no body or dash camera captured that shooting either.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has failed to "reprimand and discipline BRPD officers who engage in misconduct .. (and) otherwise control BRPD Officers who engage in excessive force and/or unjustified shooting against civilians," the lawsuit says. "Allowing the practice and custom of a 'police code of silence,' resulting in BRPD officers refusing to report instances of police misconduct of which they are aware."

Because of the shooting and its aftermath, the lawsuit claims that Howard suffers "extraordinary damages," including the prolonged loss of liberty, emotional distress, trauma, and financial losses.

The lawsuit comes almost three weeks after the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service board reversed the termination of Hamadeh over of a violation of his officer rights. The board voted that Hamadeh was denied his right to counsel during a polygraph exam administered during the internal affairs investigation of the shooting — the first time a lie detector test was used by BRPD internal affairs in about five years.

Chief Murphy Paul said he would appeal that decision, stalling any change for Hamden's employment status.