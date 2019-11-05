Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting and attempted armed robbery of a 22-year-old man last month.

Demarcus Jemal Johnson, 19, of Baton Rouge, was booked on Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated second-degree battery and four counts of attempted armed robbery.

Police said two men approached several people at a home in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue on the night of Oct. 21. A fight broke out in the driveway as the men attempted to rob them, police said, and a man was shot and killed.

Hugo Sanchez Lopez, 22, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also arrested Terrance Hanks, 21, on Saturday as the purported driver of the getaway car in the shooting. Hanks told investigators he drove two other people to the Cate Avenue area and they had planned to rob someone, his arrest report said. He then heard gunshots before the others returned to the car.

A witness told The Advocate that the men approached Lopez and three of his friends in his driveway and demanded their wallets. During the robbery and fight, one of the assailants shot Lopez twice, while the other hit one of Lopez’s companions in the head.

Lopez fell to the ground and the two assailants ran away, leaving the gun behind on the pavement, the witness said.

Police submitted the gun to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for ballistic analysis, which revealed the weapon was a presumptive match for five separate shootings, according to booking documents.

Three of the shootings had occurred this year in a Scotlandville neighborhood known as the Avenues, police said. DNA evidence found on the gun matched Johnson, who lives just north of the Avenues and matched a physical description provided by witnesses to the shooting.

Lopez's brother, Eduardo, said that he and his brother had moved to Baton Rouge from Pueblo, Mexico in search of a better life. Lopez had worked as a painter for a construction company.