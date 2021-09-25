A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon on Leonidas Drive, Baton Rouge police say.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Leonidas Drive, a residential neighborhood just south of the Clark Park Golf Course in North Baton Rouge.
A white coroner van was parked outside a red-bricked house that appeared to be the focus of the investigation. Several BRPD cruisers and a fire engine were stationed nearby.
Behind police tape that blocked off a stretch of about three homes, well over a dozen officers worked the scene.
On the other side of the yellow crime-scene ribbon, onlookers embraced each other. Several were crying.
One woman tearfully collapsed as she watched police hold up a blue tarp to obscure the view of a body being carted to the white van. She tried to duck under the yellow tape, but police stopped her.
A young man who had been hugging some of the other onlookers crouched down, with one hand on the pavement and the other holding a partially smoked cigarette.
When he got up, he accompanied a crying woman to a nearby car.
When the coroner van tried to leave, some of the onlookers followed it, crying.
Minutes later, after most of the other onlookers had left, a woman ran up asking, "Is he dead?"
She soon left, too, repeatedly shouting "no," and about how someone was going to "pay for this."
A neighbor, who declined to share her name and said she lives a few streets over, marveled at how the shooter could have fled so fast.
She said she heard about 10 shots.
"Boom, boom boom," she said, "right after another."
By the time she got to the scene, she said there was already a heavy police presence.
