Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Faulk, 22, 8008 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to register the vehicle, and no license plate.
- Willette McFadden, 55, 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.