With more than six months under his belt leading the Baton Rouge Police Department, Chief Murphy Paul is thanking the public for their role in helping reduce violent crime across Baton Rouge this summer.

Paul called a press conference Thursday morning to emphasize the importance of tips from residents that have helped police solve more cases in recent months — a trend that Paul connected to the recent overall decrease in violent crime. He highlighted numbers for July when the city saw its safest month in terms of homicides since 2002.

The chief also acknowledged a "deeply concerning" spate of shootings over the past few days that has left several people injured. Four people were shot on Tuesday alone and another person was wounded Wednesday when someone fired into a CATS bus near the Cortana Mall.

But Paul said to keep in mind that the recent violence bucks the larger trend toward peace in Baton Rouge.

Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam cited several statistics to illustrate that point, including a decrease of nearly 64 percent in homicides over the past three months compared to the sam months in 2017: 12 this year compared to 33 during the same time last year. Dunnam said those months have traditionally been the city's highest for homicides as violent crime often spikes during summer months.

"We do believe that the community is the most important team member and that's why we want to give recognition to them for the reductions (we've seen) in violent crime," Paul said in his remarks to media at department headquarters. "The Baton Rouge Police Department wants to thank the citizens of Baton Rouge for their fearless efforts to stand up against violent crime."

He also said that police have solved more than 70 percent of homicides in recent months, which is above the national average clearance rate of about 60 percent. The department's clearance rate for the year is also above that nationwide benchmark and above its rate for 2017, which ended at 52 percent, according to department leaders.

Dunnam said officers are "working smarter and harder." Department leaders mentioned low starting salaries, which have long been criticized for hindering recruitment efforts.

Paul took over leadership of the Baton Rouge Police Department in January and has made community policing a focus of his administration from the start, emphasizing the importance of mending tensions still lingering between officers and the public since the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers by a man from Missouri and the subsequent protests in July 2016.

"I think we're starting to break down some of those barriers in community police relations," Paul said at the press conference. "But also people are sick and tired of the violence and they're stepping up."

The chief also credited a handful of crime fighting initiatives and community policing efforts going on throughout Baton Rouge. One of his deputy chiefs is Herbert "Tweety" Anny, the former leader of the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program that sought to give gang members an alternative to violence before federal funding ended last summer.

The department has recently been involved in BRAVE's replacement, the nonprofit Truce program led by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office and others.

Paul said during his interview process that he was hoping to see the homicide rate start declining during his first year as chief as a result of building trust between the department and the public. While frequent killings plagued the first several months of 2018, the summer has been relatively peaceful and bodes well for the second half of the year — despite the spike in shootings this week.

Paul also said Thursday that the department is going to focus on being "responsible and accountable" because "we can recognize some wins in that category, but there's still some work that needs to be done."

In the meantime, he said he hopes people will continue reaching out with tips and information, working with the officers to help make Baton Rouge safer. Because even the two homicides reported last month "are still far too many."

"We need you. We cannot do this without you," he said. "Keep talking because we will never ever stop listening. You are not alone in this fight against crime."