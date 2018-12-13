Local authorities are investigating multiple reported bomb threats at banks in the Baton Rouge area as part of what appears to be a nationwide investigation of similar threats received by businesses across the country Thursday afternoon.

Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies do not believe the local threats pose a credible danger at this time.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said officers are investigating a bomb threat received via email at the Campus Federal Credit Union branch at 6230 Perkins Road. He said the threat came in just after 1 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies are checking on another bomb threat that also came in via email to Crestmark Bank on Highlandia Drive, off Highland Road near I-10.

The Sheriff's Office was called to check out the threat about 12:45 p.m., but she said "there's no indication there's anything to it right now."

McKneely said Baton Rouge police will work with other agencies investigating similar threats. He said there's a good chance the FBI will get involved given the scope of the problem.

It appears that none of the threats being investigated across the country have been found credible and some have been deemed hoaxes. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office issued a press release saying that several threats there are believed to be part of the hoax.

Bomb threats reported across Louisiana; Jefferson sheriff says some part of nationwide hoax Multiple bomb threats have been reported across Louisiana and some agencies have said they believe some threats are part of a nationwide hoax …