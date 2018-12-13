An 18-year-old Indiana man is accused of raping a 5-year-old boy in July while the child's parents were running errands, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Hector Martinez sexually assaulted the child while the boy was playing in his room, according to his arrest warrant. Martinez denied the allegations after the boy told his parents about the rape.
A sexual assault examination of the child confirmed signs of trauma, the warrant says.
Martinez, of 1301 N. Olney Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, was booked into Parish Prison Wednesday on first-degree rape. He had been living in Baton Rouge for some time.