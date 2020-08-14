Three people have been arrested in connection to the assault of a teenage Chili's hostess who was trying to enforce the restaurant's seating restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, according to Baton Rouge police.

Tammy Dabney, 48, was booked on a count of aggravated second degree battery, while both 27-year-old Rodneka Dabney and 46-year-old Erica Dabney were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

The three suspects were allegedly part of a group of 11 people who tried to dine together at the Chili's on Constitution Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The hostess, Kelsy Wallace, told them only six people could be seated per the restrictions set during the pandemic.

As Wallace tried to figure out what to do with the large group, the altercation turned physical, with someone in the group grabbing a "wet floor" sign and hitting her in the face with it.

BRPD said she received minor to moderate injuries from the attack and had to be hospitalized. Wallace also told WBRZ-TV that the fight required her to get stitches above her eye.