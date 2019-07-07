One person was killed in a crash early Sunday on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said.
Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on the I-55 bridge just north of Manchac stopped in the left lane for unknown reason about 3:45 a.m. and was struck by another vehicle, killing the driver of the Maxima.
"While stopped, the Maxima was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata," State Police said in a news release.
The release said the driver of the Maxima was not wearing a seat belt.
The Maxima driver's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver and passenger in the Sonata, who were wearing seat belts, were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, State Police said.
Blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.