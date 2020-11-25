Baker police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a young woman outside her apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Justin McCrainey, 38, is accused of killing Makayla Johnson, 21, and the fleeing the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Baker police announced Wednesday morning that officers are actively searching for him. His listed address is just around the corner from where the shooting occurred on Weston Avenue, which is off Groom Road.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene, marking the city's first homicide in the past two years amid a prolonged spike in the murder rate parishwide. Homicides across East Baton Rouge have reached a historic high over the past several months, though most of the killings are concentrated within Baton Rouge city limits. Baker was spared from the recent deadly violence until the Tuesday shooting.

Young woman shot to death outside her Baker apartment building — city's 1st homicide in 2 years A young woman was shot to death during an argument Tuesday evening outside her Baker apartment building, marking the city's first homicide in …

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said McCrainey opened fire on Johnson while she was sitting in her car outside the apartment building. He said detectives believe there was an earlier dispute involving Johnson and McCrainey's girlfriend, but officials didn't go into details about what started that argument.

"This is just very sad — our first homicide in two years," Dunn said at the scene. "This one we're gonna solve, but it should have never happened."

Several hours later, he announced police were looking for McCrainey. The suspect has a criminal history in East Baton Rouge that includes a few drug and gun arrests. He was arrested most recently in July on felony domestic abuse battery but released on $15,000 bond, court records show. Details about the circumstances of that arrest weren't immediately available.

Now McCrainey is wanted on the following: one count each of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Dunn declined to provide additional information to explain the attempted murder counts, which likely stemmed from two more people being present when the shooting occurred.