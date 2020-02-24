A Baton Rouge woman expecting twins died along with her 7-year-old son Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Interstate 10 eastbound near Belle Terre Road in St. John the Baptist Parish, tying up traffic for hours, State Police said.
The woman, 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis, was traveling eastbound on I-10 shortly before noon in a 2005 Toyota Camry when, for reasons still under investigation, she stopped in the left lane of travel.
A 2002 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler, Texas, struck the Camry, State Police said.
Lewis and her son died in the crash.
A front-seat passenger, Clarence Muse, of Baton Rouge, and his 3-year-old son received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Ford, Buchan, was not injured.
Toxicology reports are pending and the crash remains under investigation, Trooper First Class Monroe Dillon with State Police Troop B said in a statement.