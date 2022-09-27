Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion.
Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during a home invasion.
Chief Jimmy Travis said last week another 7-year-old child had a gun put to their head during the invasion, but that the gun either jammed or ran out of bullets.
Hookfin was booked with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping because the children were moved from one floor of the house to the other, according to Travis.