Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a Baton Rouge woman was found dead inside an apartment on North Marque Anne Drive.
The body of Lisa Willey, 48, was discovered with unspecified injuries in an apartment at 1639 North Marque Ann Drive around 2:01 p.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
McKneely said Willey's cause of death is unknown and will be determined after further investigation by the EBR Medical Forensics Facility.
A motive and suspect are also unknown.
Anyone with information regarding Willey’s death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).