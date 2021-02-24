A man was shot Wednesday morning on Burbank Drive after trying to break into a car, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
After being shot, the man ran from Burbank to Jennifer Jean Drive, where he was arrested and then taken to the hospital, according to officials. His condition was not immediately available.
No other information was immediately available. The sheriff’s office is still investigation the shooting.