A Louisiana State Police trooper’s behavior around a group of LSU students has earned the trooper a demotion after an internal probe found he drank alcohol and committed various other policy violations on a trip to Mississippi with the school band.
The investigation found that trooper Thomas Noto flouted State Police rules including use of intoxicants, conduct unbecoming an officer and neglect of duty, LSP spokesman Nick Manale said Thursday.
Noto was a sergeant in the agency’s patrol division, but was demoted to trooper this week — a development first reported by WBRZ-TV.
State Police announced the internal probe into Noto’s behavior in a news release in October, but withheld details about the alleged misconduct. The release said the probe was spurred by a complaint about the trooper’s behavior while working with LSU.
Later, LSU officials said the incident had been reported to their Title IX office.
Sherman Mack, an attorney for a female LSU student who complained about Noto, said Thursday that his client experienced “inappropriate behavior” by the trooper that “crossed the line.” He declined to share additional details about what that conduct entailed, saying the woman prefers not to elaborate on it.
The woman is “satisfied” with the discipline handed down by LSP, Mack said.
“She wants to move on with her life, put this behind her, and focus on her school work,” he added.
Noto could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
WBRZ reported last fall that the incident happened while the LSU band was traveling to Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi the weekend of Sept. 25 for an away game. State Police sends a security detail to accompany the LSU football team and its entourage when they travel to away games.
A source with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, later told The Advocate that the trooper was accused of misconduct possibly involving alcohol.
"Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken," LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said at the time.
Mack said investigators with the Meridian, Mississippi, police department reached out to him several months ago about a criminal probe into Noto’s conduct on the trip. Meridian lies about 90 miles south of Mississippi State’s campus in Starkville, between the university and Baton Rouge.
Calls to the Meridian Police Department were not immediately returned Thursday.