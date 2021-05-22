A Lafourche Parish man was arrested Saturday for using social media to try to sexually exploit a child, Louisiana State Police said.
Dillon Guidry, 28, of Thibodeaux, struck up a conversation with an FBI agent posing as a child when he made plans to meet up to have sex, officials said. When he showed up to the agreed-upon meet-up spot, authorities say police took him into custody.
The investigation into Guidry began on March 17 with help from LSP's Special Victims Unit, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and the East Baton rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Guidry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and possession of marijuana.
LSP said its Special Victims Unit, which played a key role in the investigation, relies on the public's help to identify suspects. Officials urged anyone with information about suspected sexual predators to submit tips through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at la-safe.org.