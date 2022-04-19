A multi-day drug binge ended when police say a Baton Rouge man stabbed a woman multiple times in a gruesome attack that he streamed live on social media.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested on one count of first degree murder after he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed 34-year-old Janice David as the two sat in a car along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near its intersection with Newcastle Avenue, Monday afternoon.
According to an affidavit, Johnson admitted he attacked David using “anything within his reach” before attempting to set the car on fire, telling detectives he used force to hold David captive after she "jumped out of the vehicle and tried to leave.”
Police spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said Tuesday that detectives believe the two used drugs heavily over several days leading up to Monday's attack, based on their interview with Johnson and other evidence detectives had uncovered.
Autopsy results are pending.
The nature of Johnson and David’s relationship was not immediately clear.
Johnson had already been picked up on a stolen car complaint Monday when police were informed of the killing, McKneely said. A resident reported a car stolen just before 5 p.m. and officers later found Johnson driving it and arrested him after a short chase.
Police learned about the stabbing, which McKneely described as a “very gruesome, evil act,” while Johnson was still in custody.
According to BRPD, someone saw the reportedly 15-minute-long video of the attack from a Facebook Live feed and notified Facebook, which in turn notified Louisiana State Police.
Troopers then contacted East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, who called Baton Rouge Police to the scene in the 3600 block of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. at around 9:50 p.m. – several hours after Johnson was apprehended.
McKneely said authorities believe Johnson stole the car he was arrested in from a nearby home as he tried to make his escape.
Court records show he was previously arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2005 on several counts of armed robbery, possession of stolen firearms and receiving stolen goods.
The killing wasn't the first to be broadcast online using the social media platform.
In August 2015, a television reporter who had been fired from a station in Virginia shot and killed two former colleagues, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, on live television and uploaded video of the attack to his Facebook page, using his Twitter feed to refer people to it. It was later removed.