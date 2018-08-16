The son of an elderly woman who died last month from infected bedsores was arrested Thursday and accused of contributing to the neglect that resulted in his mother's death.

Barbara Lewis-Brown, 77, was found suffering from severe infection and living in deplorable conditions. She had not been moved from her sofa for months and was covered in her own waste with maggots all over her body, police said.

She also was suffering from malnourishment and dehydration, and was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Her son Carl Lewis, 56, is the latest arrest in the case, which horrified advocates for elder rights and highlighted the importance of adequate care for aging residents.

Two of the woman's granddaughters, Chasity Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Butler, 22, were arrested soon after their grandmother's death. But police said then they were continuing to investigate whether other relatives were aware of Lewis-Brown's condition in the months and weeks leading to her death.

Both Lewis and Butler lived with their grandmother at some point, though it's unclear whether either one was living in the apartment at the time of Lewis-Brown's death.

Carl Lewis was responsible for taking his mother to her doctor's appointments. Detectives spoke with Lewis-Brown's cardiologist, who said her last visit was October 2016, according to Lewis' arrest report.

The woman's primary care doctor also told police she hadn't been seen in a while. And both doctors said "prescriptions necessary for her to sustain a good quality of life had not been refilled."

Lewis told detectives he brought his mom to the doctor on May 3 but was unable to find transportation for followup appointments, according to the arrest report.

Lewis, 1950 South Pointe Drive, was booked Thursday into Parish Prison on a count of cruelty to the infirm.