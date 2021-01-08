Three men led police on a multi-parish chase early Friday morning when Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop them in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Livingston Trace, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Bryce Jones, a 21-year-old from New Orleans, Robert Mitchell, a 24-year-old from New Orleans, and Keyon Marice Randolph, a 22-year-old from Kenner, were approached by Livingston deputies around 1 a.m. Friday after Livingston Trace residents identified their gray 2017 Ford Explorer in connection with a vehicle burglary on Avoyelles Avenue, the news release said. When deputies attempted to stop the car, Jones, who was driving the vehicle, sped away.
Jones led deputies into East Baton Rouge Parish, "disregarding traffic signals, rules of the roadway & putting innocent lives in danger," the news release said.
The chase ended at the I-10/12 split when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a concrete divider. All three men then fled on foot into a wooded area near the split where they were apprehended by Livingston and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies, the news release said.
The three men are linked to five vehicle burglaries in Livingston Trace and stolen property was recovered after the chase, the news release said.
Jones is being held in the Livingston Parish Jail on five counts of vehicle burglary and aggravated flight from an officer, among other charges. His bond is $108,217, according to booking records.
Mitchell and Randolph are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mitchell is charged with resisting an officer with a $100 bond and Randolph is charged with theft with a $1,000 bond, according to booking documents.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reminded residents to lock their vehicles to prevent car burglaries.