Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Baton Rouge area late Monday afternoon, downing tree limbs and causing power outages and other damage to buildings.
A Turkey Creek home was struck by lightning, which ignited a fire in the home's attic, St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux said.
Ledoux said the fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at 21505 Turkey Creek. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic and extinguished them in less than 30 minutes.
Only the attic was damaged by the fire, but other areas of the home sustained water damage. Six family members were home but no one was injured, Ledoux said.
Residents also reported strong winds and small hail associated with the storms. Power outages were also reported in the immediate aftermath.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Monday evening that its annex building at 1001 North 23rd St. would remain closed Tuesday due to roof damage and water intrusion resulting from the storms.