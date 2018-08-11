An Alexandria woman was booked in jail Friday, more than two years after she allegedly used molotov cocktails to set a fire to her ex-boyfriend's Baton Rouge home, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal officials said.
Jasmine S. Wade, 27, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on two counts of simple arson. Wade set fire to a home at 658 North 28th St. and a vehicle in the driveway on July 17, 2016, according to her arrest report. Investigators said it appeared Wade set fire to multiple parts of the home's outside and the gas tank of the vehicle.
Wade's boyfriend and another person witnessed her leave the home that night, but she denied being there and claimed she was at home in Alexandria. Investigators obtained cell phone records for Wade that showed she drove from Alexandria to Baton Rouge and back home around the time of the fire.
Shreveport Police Department officers initially arrested Wade, who now lives in Shreveport, on her outstanding warrant on Aug. 2, said Office of State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. Wade was then transferred from the Shreveport City Jail to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.
Wade, of 1831 Murphy St., Shreveport, remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $40,000 bond, Rodrigue said.