Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kedgra Bryant, 38, 6536 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, license plate required and driver's license required.
- Reginald Wiley, 52, 5931 Flynn Road, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, red light violation, speeding, failure to signal, obstruction of justice, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, intentional littering and stop sign violation.