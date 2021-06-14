An outside evaluator is urging the rejection of the three latest applicants seeking to open new charter schools in Baton Rouge, including two applicants recommended by a prominent charter school booster organization that has historically gotten its way on this contentious issue.

The evaluator had different concerns with different schools, which combined could end up serving more than 7,000 students. She worried that they won't serve enough low-income students, don't bring anything new to the school system, or don't have a track record of academic success.

In years past, the recommendations of the outside evaluator and schools chief have, with rare exceptions, been the same. But it's unclear if new Superintendent Sito Narcisse agrees with the outside expert.

A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system said Narcisse has yet to offer his own recommendations, is not legally required to give one and no School Board member as yet has requested that he do so.

Since arriving in Baton Rouge in January, the new Baton Rouge schools leader has carefully sidestepped controversies over charter schools. At the same time, charter schools are often strongly supported by the local business and community leaders Narcisse has cultivated during his short time here. Several have submitted letters supporting individual schools.

The recommendations to deny the three charter applications are from Mary “Katie” Blunschi, a former school administrator in Baton Rouge. For the fifth year in a row, she is serving as the school system’s legally required outside evaluator. She and several school system administrators interviewed the three applicants.

Two of the three applicants were recruited by New Schools for Baton Rouge. The powerful nonprofit has recruited some of the Capital City’s most prominent charter schools, as well as offering financial support and even helping to build their campuses.

The School Board plans to consider these applications for district-only Type 1 charters at its regular meeting on Thursday. If approved, the new schools would educate collectively about 1,500 students at the start and between 6,300 and 7,600 students once they reach full scale.

Rejected applicants can appeal to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE. BESE is scheduled to vote on any appeals in December. If BESE rules in their favor, they would receive a broader Type 2 charter that would allow them to enroll students from any part of Louisiana.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts. Currently there are 29 charter schools operating in the parish, educating more than 11,000 children, or nearly 20% of all of the parish's public schoolchildren. Four more charter schools are set to open this fall.

The three latest applicants are Discovery Schools, Great Hearts and Pelican Educational Foundation. If approved for Type 1 charters, they could enroll only students who live within East Baton Rouge Parish, excluding Baker, Central and Zachary. They plan to start their new schools in 2022 or 2023.

Discovery runs two schools in Jefferson Parish, Great Hearts has 33 schools in Arizona and Texas, while Pelican has just one school, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School in Baton Rouge.

Discovery and Great Hearts are both backed by New Schools for Baton Rouge. In a recent letter to the editor, the organization’s founder, Chris Meyer, said both applicants offer quality programs that are in great demand.

“We have vetted their education models to ensure that students from all backgrounds who attend these schools will be successful,” Meyer wrote.

The third applicant, Pelican, has applied before unsuccessfully to expand beyond the middle school it has operated since 2009 out of the former Kenilworth Middle School at 7600 Boone Ave. Unlike its past applications, Pelican this time is seeking not a high school but an elementary feeder school with about 330 students.

Middle school enrollment would shrink from almost 400 students now — it had about 560 students at its peak — to just 170 students.

Blunschi's recommendations were recently posted online, but not the full applications. The Advocate has since requested and received electronic copies of those applications.

In scoring their proposals, Blunschi awarded Discovery 94% of the available points, while Kenilworth earned almost 93% and Great Hearts earned about 86%.

Nevertheless, she and the administrators recommended denying all three.

The reasons differed.

With Great Hearts, Blunschi takes issue with the low percentage of qualifying low-income students who are likely to attend the three K-12 classical, liberal arts-oriented schools the organization hopes to open in Baton Rouge.

The application says their target is to have only 40% of their students qualify as economically disadvantaged. Evaluators note that several Great Heart schools average about 20% on this measure, one with just 8%.

By contrast, almost 80% of the students in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and about 72% statewide, are considered economically disadvantaged.

State law requires that the demographics of charter schools, with few exceptions, mirror those of their sponsoring school district, coming within at least 15 percentage points.

“The applicant does not meet this criterion,” the evaluators conclude.

In years past, the district has looked past this issue —most notably with Arizona-based BASIS, which made clear from the get-go that it expected to enroll relatively few students from low-income families. Since approving BASIS’s two Baton Rouge schools, the School Board changed its charter policy to place more emphasis on this requirement.

Great Hearts, which says its students learn through "Socratic inquiry," notes in its application the strong academic performance at several of its schools, with proficiency rates ranging from 58% to 95% in math and English. Blunshi, however, faults the proposed school for no plans to offer dual enrollment, JumpStart, or industry-based credentials.

Blunschi also questions the school's teacher evaluation plan and reliance on hiring non-certified liberal arts majors rather than certified teachers.

As far as Discovery Schools, evaluators focused on a variety of alternatives to the proposed school, either operating or planned, to suggest yet another school is unnecessary.

Discovery is proposing to open one K-8 school in Baton Rouge with about 1,500 students. Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy is its oldest school and biggest, with about 2,000 students in grades kindergarten to 12. It had a B letter grade on its last state report card, and it reports a long waitlist to get in.

Its new Baton Rouge school would set a target of 69% economically disadvantaged students — its current schools are 59 and 70% percent.

Like its other schools, its new Baton Rouge Discovery Academy would partner with Ochsner Health System, offering a health sciences curriculum as well as college prep academics. Ochsner is in talks to claim up to 50% of the seats at the school for its employees.

In urging the rejection of Discovery's application, Blunschi highlights several current schools offering a variety of career-oriented programs, as well as Narcisse’s “Pathway to Bright Futures” initiative that would expand high school programs in several high-demand career fields. Consequently, the evaluators conclude that “the application for Baton Rouge Discovery Academy presents nothing new and innovative.”

As far as Pelican, the evaluators urge denial of its request to expand from a middle school to a K-8 school because the group’s current school has a D letter grade. District charter policy specifies that groups already operating a charter school in Louisiana need at least a C letter grade to be considered for a new charter in Baton Rouge.

The evaluators also suggested that the proposed new science and computer science offerings at an expanded Kenilworth are “not necessarily innovative” because several other schools in south Baton Rouge have similar programs.