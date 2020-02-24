Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Bernardo Beltran, 25, address unknown, second-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway and no driver's license.
- Christopher Duhon, 57, 164 Linda Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Christine Guidry, 34, 8377 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Raul Hurtado, 40, 741 Hammond Manor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and no driver's license.
- Calderson Ventura, 22, South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, drinking in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana