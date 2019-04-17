A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison Wednesday following his conviction for threats against President Donald Trump, said Brandon Fremin, the U.S. attorney for the middle district in Baton Rouge.
In March 2018, Henry K. Rayborn, 63, made several statements about having access to guns and planning to kill the president; an investigation showed Rayborn intended the statements to be taken seriously, Fremin said.
Rayborn was also sentenced by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick to three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment, Fremin said in a news release.