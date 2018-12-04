Baton Rouge Police identified the 44-year-old man killed in a Monday afternoon homicide off Sherwood Forest Drive as Billy Harrington.

Harrington was found shot to death inside his apartment at 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive Monday about 2:10 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

+2 Man fatally shot Monday afternoon in apartment on Sherwood Forest Drive in Baton Rouge A Baton Rouge man was found dead inside his apartment after a shooting Monday afternoon off North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Neighbors reported hearing three or four shots just after 2 p.m.

Family members of Harrington said at the crime scene Monday that he had recently moved into the apartment where he was killed.

McKneely asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. He said the shooting remains under investigation.

Can't see video below? Click here.