A Louisiana State Police trooper was injured Saturday morning when a car hit his patrol unit while he was parked on the side of I-10, the agency said in a news release.
The trooper was part of a speed enforcement detail on I-10 near the Bluff Road overpass in Ascension Parish. Around 10:00 a.m., his police cruiser was parked on the left, eastbound shoulder of the interstate when a 2017 Honda Accord crashed into the passenger side for reasons still under investigation, the release said.
The trooper was brought to Baton Rouge General by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver of the other car, 28-year-old Dyresha Moshnay Wallace of Baton Rouge, and her 16-month-old passenger were not injured, State Police said.
Wallace was cited for careless operation, the release said.
The release urged drivers to move to move to another lane and slow down when they see police, first responders or highway workers on the side of the road.