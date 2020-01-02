An arrest has been made in the recent killings of three homeless people in Baton Rouge, law enforcement announced at a press conference Thursday.

Jeremy Anderson, 29, of the 100 block of South 17th Street, was arrested Thursday morning without incident, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said. Anderson has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest haven't been released.

Authorities said they're not sure whether Anderson knew his victims and declined to comment on a potential motive. All three victims were found shot to death within blocks of Anderson's listed address, which is also in an area where many of Baton Rouge's homeless residents congregate for its close proximity to several shelters and other service providers.

The first two killings occurred Dec. 13 when the bodies of Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found beneath the North Boulevard overpass huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart. The third took place last week when Tony Williams, 50, was found Friday morning in the 100 block of 18th Street near Convention Street.

Local officials responded to the killings by asking Baton Rouge's homeless residents to take extra precautions and avoid sleeping outside whenever possible. They also threw investigative resources at solving the crimes, authorities said.

+6 Killing of homeless man Friday may be connected to recent double-slaying of homeless pair, police say An apparently homeless man was found dead on the porch of a vacant house Friday morning, and Baton Rouge Police say his death may be connected…

It appears the three victims were shot while sleeping and police have said they believe the three killings are related, but disclosed no further information about exactly what evidence investigators have collected.