Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Baton Rouge man accused of a deadly Brookstown double shooting last year on the eve of his trial, citing scant physical evidence and a key witness who fled the region.
Joseph J. Berry, 40, faced charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for a January, 2021 shooting off Plank Road. The shooting left 30-year-old Sylvester Harrison dead in a car, and a woman wounded.
Police wrote in an affidavit that the injured woman later identified Berry in a lineup as the shooter.
Berry's trial was set to start Monday. But, with a jury’s seating just hours away, prosecutors in the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s office dropped the charges, saying the evidence connecting Berry to the slaying appeared too slim to go to trial.
“A necessary witness in this case who was initially suspected to be involved in this murder has absconded the jurisdiction and we have been unable to locate him,” District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a statement. “In light of the absence of the witness and the lack of physical evidence to corroborate the testimony of the second shooting victim, we did not feel we could meet our burden of proof.”
Moore said the case was dismissed without prejudice. That means the double jeopardy rule, which protects defendants from facing two trials for the same crime, does not apply: If the missing witness is located or if other evidence materializes, prosecutors could again bring Berry to trial for the slaying.
Defense attorney Rob Ray, who represents Berry through the Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender, said the case was plagued from the beginning by a lack of physical evidence placing his client at the scene of the late-night slaying.
“There was no gun, no footprints or fingerprints, the DNA was inconclusive, there were no bloody clothes,” Ray said.
Harrison was shot dead in a car in a residential block on Enterprise Street on a frigid evening in early January. His death was the fourth in what became a record-breaking year of violence: 2021 saw more killings than ever in East Baton Rouge Parish, a trend that disproportionately impacted Black men in the city’s most disinvested and segregated zip codes.
An affidavit for Berry’s arrest filed days after the shooting said the evidence against him amounted entirely to testimony by Sylvester Harrison’s girlfriend, the woman who was also shot at the scene but survived. Police determined that Berry matched a description the woman gave them in an interview after the shooting.
Later, the woman identified Berry as the shooter through a photo lineup, the affidavit says.
Ray said he has known Berry personally since before the shooting and “truly believed” in his innocence. He is small in stature and was recovering from an injury for which he was receiving physical therapy at the time of the shooting, the attorney said.