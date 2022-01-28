Sheriff's deputies in Tangipahoa Parish believe two stolen cars are connected to suspects in a killing near Roseland that left a man dead outside a burning house on Monday, and said they're still searching for one of the vehicles.

By Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said that investigators had located a stolen 2010 GMC Acadia they believe was connected to the crime. The agency asked in a new release for the public's help in finding the other vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Ram is equipped with an external silver gas tank in the back of the truck, a black running board with steps and tow mirrors, the agency said.

Firefighters from Amite City's Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 responded to reports of the fire on Richardson Road on Monday morning, where they found the body of 24-year-old James Muse, of Roseland, outside the building.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Muse did not die in the fire, the sheriff's office said. But an official cause of death is pending a forensic autopsy, which Chief Jimmy Travis said has been delayed by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office lacking a forensic pathologist.

Authorities said no one was in the house when it caught fire.

The State Fire Marshal is probing what started the fire.