Sorrento town officials are asking residents to report any suspicious activity related to a purported U.S. census taker going door to door and asking questions.
Reports from a handful Sorrento residents have raised questions for town officials about the legitimacy of the census taker, Mayor Chris Guidry said Monday.
He noted that any other time the U.S. Census Bureau has had people going door to door, officials have come to town hall to discuss their presence in the southern Ascension Parish town.
That didn't happen this time before the recent reports began, the mayor said.
Census bureau officials said on Monday they are looking into the reports out of Sorrento.
The U.S. Census Bureau sends out personnel for door-to-door interviews for the decennial census, the once-every-10-years count of the U.S. population, but also for other reasons in non-census years.
The results of the 2020 census, which are now being used to modify congressional, legislative and other government districts, were released last year.
In-person interviews for it were conducted beginning in May 2020 and were done only if people didn't previously fill out mailed-out surveys.
Between Nov. 29 and March, however, the agency also sent out interviewers to selected homes for the post-enumeration survey. It is a kind of statistical double-check that follows each decennial census.
The bureau also can send out interviewers to randomly selected homes for the American Housing Survey and the American Community Survey.
They both produce annual estimates of population and other demographic and economic data. The ACS survey, for instance, contacts 3.5 million randomly selected households across the nation each year, including through in-person interviews.
According to a 2020 census factsheet, all interviewers working for the bureau should have a census identification badge and an official bag "with the Census Bureau logo and laptop, smartphone or tablet for conducting the survey."
Census takers will never ask for a resident's "citizenship status; driver’s license; Social Security number; credit card, bank or other financial information; money or a donation; or PIN codes or passwords," the census factsheet says.
In a Facebook post, town officials have urged residents to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office at (225) 621-8300 or Town Hall at (225) 675-5337.