After the FBI found the body of a missing 2-year-old girl from Baton Rouge in Logtown, Mississippi, on Sunday, investigators brought her remains to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Neveah Allen’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday, but the coroner’s office said it can take up to 90 days to obtain results.
The toddler’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. According to an arrest report, Gardner told detectives he put Neveah down for a nap Friday afternoon, "admitted that he found the juvenile unresponsive and lifeless" and said he "disposed of the remains without notifying authorities."
A spokesman for Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives have not yet implicated anyone in the toddler’s death. The next step is determining how the child died.
The child had been reported missing Friday afternoon after her siblings returned home from school and discovered she wasn't in the apartment. Gardner initially told police he was at home sleeping, but a police spokesman said Gardner's story eventually changed and that he admitted finding the girl "unresponsive and lifeless" and that he didn't notify police.
Family members said the relationship between Gardner and the toddler's mother was marked by violence, sometimes involving the child.