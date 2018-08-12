A small dog died in a house fire in Central that ignited around noon Sunday, according to the Central Fire Department.
No other injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room where it started thanks to an alert from someone who was driving by the house in the 9800 block of Joor Road and noticed smoke coming out of the roof, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The blaze caused considerable damage, displacing the family, but but did not destroy the home, officials said.
Firefighters were unable to save the dog.