Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Tuesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Saleh Alahwas, 57, 57 Broad St., New Britain, Connecticut, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- David Johnson, 49, 2720 Sorrel Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and stop sign or yield sign violation.
- Felipe Marcos, 33, 1780 Boulevard de Province, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driver's license required.
- Frederick Payton, 48, 14649 Frenchtown Road, Central, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and insurance required.
- Omar Saad, 23, 373 Community College Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.