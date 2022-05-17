A 74-year-old Zachary man was booked Tuesday on 100 counts of possessing child pornography and six counts of animal abuse, booking records show.
Harvey Landry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Tuesday morning after an 18-month probe by Louisiana State Police found that he kept dozens of digital files containing child pornography, arrest documents say. He's also accused of describing sexual abuse of children and animals in internet chats.
A webpage for the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation lists Landry as a member of the organization's board. Greg Edwards, the chair of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's governing board, said a process for removing Landry from the foundation board was underway Tuesday evening.
State Police detectives said in arrest documents that a slew of internet chat and email histories show Landry both requested and offered videos and photographs depicting children suffering various acts of sexual abuse.
Chat histories also show he described sexually abusing a dog.
It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday whether Landry had hired an attorney.
Edwards said he had known Landry, who was retired, for 50 years and was shocked to learn of the allegations against him.
"I don't think anyone ever expects someone to do something like this," he said. "It's heartbreaking...for Mr. Landry's family, and for the children who were abused."