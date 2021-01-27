A woman found dead Tuesday night after being held hostage for hours inside her pediatric office building in Austin was identified Wednesday as Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson, a local pediatrician who grew up in Baton Rouge.
Dodson, 43, was held hostage inside her office for hours before the shooting Tuesday evening, Austin police said in a press conference Wednesday morning. The suspected shooter — another doctor named Dr. Bharat Narumanchi who did not work in that office — turned the gun on himself after killing Dodson, according to police.
Austin police released their identities at a press conference Wednesday morning.
Several other people were also held hostage by the armed suspect, but they were all able to escape unharmed before he pulled the trigger, police said.
Police said they are working to determine the suspect's motive. They said Narumanchi was also a pediatric doctor who had applied for a position at the office last week and been turned away. He also had terminal cancer and had been given only weeks left to live. Police believe that diagnosis played a role in his decisions.
Detectives are still investigating whether Narumanchi had any prior contact with Dodson before taking her hostage. Some other hostages had been released before she was killed, though the exact circumstances of how they escaped are unclear.
Dodson grew up in Baton Rouge and obtained her undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University in Virginia. She attended medical school at LSU in New Orleans and then completed her pediatric residency training at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, according to an online bio.
She worked most recently at Children's Medical Group in Austin, where her life was taken Tuesday night.
The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday morning that friends and patients were anguished by her loss, many speaking about her through sobs and paying tribute to their special parent-pediatrician relationship.
The standoff lasted several hours, ending after police sent a robot into the building and spotted a body, according to the newspaper.
Hours into the standoff, SWAT negotiators could be heard calling out on a bullhorn to the hostage taker, urging them to respond to calls or texts on their phone, the newspaper reported. "Your life is very important to me," a SWAT team member said. "And I know life is very important to you."
Local television station KXAN reported Tuesday night that the victim worked in the building but the suspected shooter did not. They were both doctors.
Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. as doctors and nurses ran from the scene, the station reported. Some other buildings in the area were also evacuated.