A former West Feliciana Parish deputy faces multiple child pornography charges following a state investigation, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
William Herrin, 60, was fired recently from the parish Sheriff’s Office following his arrest on suspicion of 50 counts of possessing child pornography, officials said.
The images investigators discovered contained children under the age of 13, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry in a statement Tuesday announcing the charges. “My office and I are committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children, no matter their professions or positions.”
Herrin, a St. Francisville resident, was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center. An online jail roster didn’t list him as an inmate on Tuesday afternoon.