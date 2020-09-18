PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man shot another man Thursday afternoon in the Forest Hills Drive area but the victim is expected to survive his wounds, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Ervin LaBostrie III, 28, shot the man in the upper body around 3 p.m. and fled the scene of the shooting in the upscale Fountain Hill subdivision off Bluff Road only to return later to face arrest, deputies said in a statement Friday.
LaBostrie was booked into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, deputies said.
Deputies said the reason for the shooting remains unclear.
The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.
LaBostrie was waiting Friday morning for his bail to be set, deputies said.