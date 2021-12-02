Sixty shanks, 100 cellphones, 29 lighters, gallons of beer and a sizable stash of drugs turned up in a massive search of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Thursday, officials said.
The St. Gabriel prison's staff teamed up with 130 officers from across the state to conduct the top-down sweep, which uncovered crystal meth, homemade weapons known as shanks, cellphones and other contraband smuggled into the prison, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release.
The search began at 3:45 a.m. and turned up varying quantities of marijuana, synthetic marijuana, crystal meth, ecstasy pills and illegally gotten prescription drugs.
Cigars and three gallons of homemade beer were found along with 60 shanks, 100 cellphones, 60 cellphone chargers, three sim cards, and 29 cigarette lighters, the agency said.
"I applaud our employees at all of our institutions for what they are doing to fight the smuggling," Jimmy Le Blanc, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said in a statement.
"We are making progress in our fight to rid our state prisons of contraband, but we must stay the course, and continue our aggressive efforts," LeBlanc said. "Contraband puts our staff and offenders at risk."
In addition to the correctional officers and Probation and Parole officers, 12 Department of Corrections dog teams from Louisiana's state prisons assisted in the search for contraband.
Officers also drug tested approximately 200 inmates.
Participating officers, in addition to those from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, were from Allen Correctional Center, Dixon Correctional Institute, Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, Louisiana State Penitentiary, Rayburn Correctional Center, and Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, along with probation and parole officers from Amite, Baton Rouge, Covington, Feliciana, New Orleans and West Baton Rouge.
Le Blanc said an investigation is underway and that the state corrections department will pursue charges against and discipline prisoners and others who may be involved in the contraband smuggling.