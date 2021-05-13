A man arrested in the shooting death of a Southern Law alumnus during an armed robbery has been released from the hospital and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to Baton Rouge police.
Terrius Brown, 28, was booked on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and illegal use of a weapon after police say he shot and killed Derrick Cavazos, 35, during a home invasion in May.
Investigators said Brown broke into a home on Ashby Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on May 1. He and Cavazos exchanged in gunfire, killing Cavazos. Brown was wounded during the shooting and was recovering at the hospital.
Cavazos was an alumnus of the Southern University Law Center. The center posted condolences to his family on Facebook.