A three-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish early Sunday took the life of one driver, whose vehicle went over a guardrail and was submerged in water, State Police said.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Manchac. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, State Police said Sunday evening.
Investigators determined the crash happened when a 2014 Toyota Corolla, travelling northbound on I-55, veered onto the right shoulder of the road and crashed into a 2000 Ford Explorer that was parked and abandoned there.
After the crash, the Toyota Corolla went over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water, completely submerged. The abandoned Ford Explorer was forced into the lanes of travel and struck a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.
St. Charles Sheriffs Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and its driver.
Despite their efforts, the driver of the Corolla, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office, police said.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, however, a blood sample was taken from the driver of the Toyota Corolla for routine scientific analysis.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.